Rajasthan Royals sign Corbin Bosch as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have roped in South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile. Bosch will join the squad for the remainder of IPL 2022.

Coulter-Nile suffered a side strain during his side's first game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He immediately returned home for further rehabilitation.

Bosch has been part of the Rajasthan contingent as a net bowler. The official IPL website released a statement, saying:

"Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament."

The 27-year-old all-rounder Corbin will be available for selection in RR's next fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), on Sunday, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Proteas cricketer has featured in 30 T20 matches, scoring 151 runs at a strike rate of 120.80. Bosch also has 18 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.16 runs per over.

His last competitive game was back in April, plying the trade for the Titans in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One final against the Lions. He produced an all-round effort in the game, scoring an unbeaten 79 and then picking up two wickets, but it ended in a losing cause.

Rajasthan Royals aim for a top-four finish

Sanju Samson and Co. had a bright start to IPL 2022, winning three of their first four matches. However, Rajasthan Royals lost the plot as the tournament progressed, going down in some close matches.

Despite that, they have managed to stick to the top half of the points table with 14 points. The Royals have seven matches in 12 appearances and have a net run rate of +0.228.

They will lock horns with Lucknow and Chennai Super Kings in their last two fixtures in the league phase. RR will be keen to win both the games and improve their chances for a top-two finish.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat