Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and CSK's last match in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will host the evening clash on Sunday, March 30. The two teams have locked horns 29 times in the T20 league, with the Super Kings leading the Royals by 16-13 in head-to-head contests. CSK beat RR by five wickets in Match 61 of IPL 2024 held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Batting first, the Royals put up 141/5 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 off 21) and Jos Buttler (21 off 25) provided a slow start, while skipper Sanju Samson also looked sluggish with 15 off 19 deliveries. Later, Riyan Parag (47* off 35) and Dhruv Jurel (28 off 18) took the team to a respectable total.

Simarjeet Singh starred with the ball for CSK, finishing with figures of 3/26, while Tushar Deshpande bagged two wickets.

In response, the Super Kings achieved the target with 10 balls to spare. Rachin Ravindra provided a promising start with 27 off 18 balls. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 42 off 41 deliveries, comprising two maximums to take the team past the finish line. Daryl Mitchell (22 off 13), Shivam Dube (18 off 11), and Sameer Rizvi (15* off 8) also chipped in with their contributions.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets for the Royals. Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal also scalped one apiece.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

RR lost to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets in their last IPL outing in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26.

Invited to bat first, RR managed 151/9 in 20 overs. The top three failed to fire with Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24), Sanju Samson (13 off 11), and stand-in captain Riyan Parag (25 off 15) being the key contributors. After the middle order suffered a collapse, Dhruv Jurel (33 off 28) and Jofra Archer (16 off 7) took the team past 150.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora picked up two wickets apiece for the Knight Riders.

Chasing 152, KKR achieved the target with 15 balls to spare. Moeen Ali failed to deliver with the bat in Sunil Narine’s absence, scoring 5 off 12, before getting run-out.

Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 97 off 61 balls, an innings mixed with caution and aggression, featuring six maximums and eight fours. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a six to take his team over the line. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (22* off 17) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (18 off 15) were also impressive with their contributions. Wanindu Hasaranga took the only wicket for RR.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL match

CSK lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs in their last IPL 2025 match at Chepauk on Friday, March 29.

Asked to bat first, RCB managed 196/7 in 20 overs. Phil Salt (32 off 16) and Virat Kohli (31 off 30) provided an impressive start to the side. Captain Rajat Patidar led by example, scoring 51 off 32 balls, comprising three sixes and four fours.

Devdutt Padikkal also played a valuable 27-run knock off 14 deliveries. Tim David provided the late blitz with an unbeaten 22 off eight balls, hitting three maximums and one boundary.

Noor Ahmad starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/36, while Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets.

Chasing 197, the Super Kings looked clueless. Rachin Ravindra scored 41 off 31 balls but didn’t get any support from the other end. Skipper Gaikwad perished for a four-ball duck, while Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Sam Curran walked back for single-digit scores. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube (19 off 15), Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 19) and R Ashwin (11 off 8) failed to convert their starts.

Walking in at no. 9, MS Dhoni entertained the crowd with an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with exceptional figures of 3/21 in his four overs. Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone bagged two wickets apiece.

