Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and LSG’s last matches in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24.

The two teams have locked horns thrice in the T20 tournament. Rajasthan have won two games, while the Super Giants have won one contest.

In their previous IPL encounter, LSG beat RR by 10 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Asked to bat first, LSG put up 154/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Kyle Mayers starred with the bat, scoring 51 runs off 42 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and four boundaries. Skipper KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with 39 (32), 29 (20) and 21 (16), respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the pick of the RR bowlers, returning with figures of 2/23, while Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Jason Holder bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, RR managed to score only 144/6. That came despite a cracking start from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. The former slammed 44 off 35 deliveries, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. Buttler also scored 40 off 41 with the help of one six and four boundaries. The duo shared an 87-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag chipped in with 26 (21) and 15 (12), respectively, but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Avesh Khan starred with the ball for LSG, finishing with figures of 3/25, while Marcus Stoinis picked up two wickets.

LSG’s scorecard from their last IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants lost to Mumbai Indians by 81 runs in their last IPL game (Eliminator) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Cameron Green top scored, with 41 off 23, including one six and six boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera chipped in with 33 (20), 26 (22) and 23 (12), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq starred with the ball for Lucknow, returning with exceptional figures of 4/38, while Yash Thakur bagged three wickets.

In response, LSG were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs. Marcus Stoinis (40 off 27), Kyle Mayers (18 off 13), and Deepak Hooda (15 off 13) got starts but failed to take LSG past the finish line.

Akash Madhwal starred with the ball for MI, bagging a fifer (5/5), while Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla shared one wicket apiece.

RR’s scorecard from their last IPL game

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in their last IPL game at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Asked to bat first, PBKS put up 187/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan starred with the bat, scoring 49*(31), 44 (28) and 41*(23), respectively. Curran and Khan shared a 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help Punjab post a decent target for the Royals.

Navdeep Saini emerged as the pick of RR bowlers, returning with figures of 3/40, while Trent Boult and Adam Zampa bagged one wicket each.

In response, the Royals achieved the target with two balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi scored half-centuries, chipping in with 51 (30) and 50 (36), respectively. Shimron Hetmyer also contributed 46 (28).

Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets for PBKS, while Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, and Rahul Chahar shared one apiece.