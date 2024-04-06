Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RR and RCB's last matches in IPL 2024

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (April 6).

The two teams have locked horns 30 times in the IPL, with RCB leading the head-to-head battle 15-12 against RR. Three games didn't yield a result.

The Bengaluru-based franchise beat the Royals by 112 runs in their last IPL clash at the above-mentioned venue last year.

Batting first, RCB put up 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell starred with the bat, scoring half-centuries each.

Du Plessis scored 55 runs off 44 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. Maxwell slammed 54 off 33 deliveries in an innings laced with three maximums and five boundaries. Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli also chipped in with 29*(11) and 18 (19), respectively.

Adam Zampa and KM Asif bagged two wickets apiece for RR, while Sandeep Sharma scalped one.

In response, the Royals were bundled out for 59 in 10.3 overs. Shimron Hetmyer was the only positive, scoring 35 off 19, including four sixes and one boundary. The remaining batters had a forgetful day.

Wayne Parnell emerged as the pick of RCB bowlers, returning with figures of 3/10, while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell also shared one apiece.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium on April 1.

Asked to bat first, MI were restricted to 125/9 in 20 overs. RR bowlers reduced MI to 20/4 before skipper Hardik Pandya (34 off 21) and Tilak Varma (32 off 29) chipped in their 30s and Tim David contributed 17 to help the five-time IPL champions post a 120+ total on the scorecard.

Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets apiece for the Royals, while Nandre Burger and Avesh Khan bagged two each. Boult, in particular, removed Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, and Naman Dhir for golden ducks. Meanwhile, Chahal sent back Pandya and Varma.

In response, RR chased down the target with 27 balls to spare. Riyan Parag stood tall as other batters came up with small contributions. The right-hander stayed unbeaten on 54 off 39 to take his team past the finish line.

Akash Madhwal put on a fighting display from MI, returning with figures of 3/20, while Kwena Maphaka took his first-ever wicket in IPL by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal early.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs in their last IPL showdown at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 181/5 in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock provided a stunning start, smashing 81 off 56 in an innings laced with five sixes and eight boundaries. Nicholas Pooran provided the finish, with 40 off 21, hitting five sixes and one boundary.

Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball for RCB, finishing with figures of 2/23, while Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley bagged one apiece.

In response, RCB were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mahipal Lomror top scored, with 33 off 13 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli too chipped in with 29 (21) and 22 (16), respectively. The trio, however, failed to take the team past the finish line.

LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav bagged three wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets. Yash Thakur, Marcus Stoinis and Manimaran Siddharth scalped one wicket each.