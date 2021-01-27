Rajasthan Royals have to address their overdependence on Jofra Archer: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will have to acquire another potent overseas fast bowler at the IPL 2021 Auction to end their over-reliance on Jofra Archer.

Jofra Archer was the standout performer with the ball for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, with 20 wickets to his name. The Jaipur-based franchise have released Tom Curran and Oshane Thomas ahead of the auction. As a result, they are left with Andrew Tye as the only other overseas pacer in their squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the pace bowling inadequacies of the Rajasthan Royals and suggested some bowlers the franchise could bid for at the auction.

The reputed commentator started by expressing his surprise about Tom Curran being released by the Rajasthan Royals. He reasoned that the England pacer is adept with the bat as well, and was not picked at a huge price.

"I was a little surprised that Rajasthan Royals let Tom Curran go. They could have held on to him and left David Miller, because David Miller could not get a place in the team. Tom Curran played also, he is a decent all-rounder and was a bit of a steal at the auctions as well," said Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals have released a plethora of seam bowlers. Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat are the only Indian pacers in their current squad.

"They have let go of Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas, Ankit Rajpoot, Varun Aaron and Akash Singh. So, the entire fast bowling is gone. So they have only Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat who can be in the playing XI," added Chopra.

The 43-year old highlighted Rajasthan Royals' over-reliance on Jofra Archer in their bowling department in IPL 2020. He hopes the franchise addresses the issues and acquires another potent overseas pacer.

"This team's biggest problem is that it has been a one-man bowling army. Jofra Archer on one side and the rest of the team on the other. This has been the impact of Jofra and also the lack of effectiveness of the remaining bowlers. They will have to address this, they have the money and will have to buy a big overseas fast bowler," observed Chopra.

Rajasthan Royals can bid ₹15-18 crore for Mitchell Starc: Aakash Chopra

Rajasthan Royals could target Mitchell Starc at the IPL 2021 auction

Aakash Chopra observed that the Rajasthan Royals could spend a fortune on Mitchell Starc if the Australian pacer is available at the IPL 2021 Auction.

"If Mitchell Starc comes at the auction, everyone is looking towards him but this team has a lot of money. If they want to put all their eggs in one basket, they can bid 15-18 crores for him and money will still be left," said Chopra.

The former Indian batsman feels Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Jhye Richardson could be the other overseas pacers the Rajasthan Royals might be interested in.

"They could also think of Kyle Jamieson because they like players who do two tasks. Nathan Coulter-Nile could be another option whom they could think about. Jhye Richardson will also be available. They could look towards him also," added Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Umesh Yadav, who has been released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, could be one of Rajasthan Royals' targets to beef up their Indian fast bowling department.

"They have left all Indian fast bowlers. So may be Umesh Yadav as they will need one Indian fast bowler," concluded Chopra

The Rajasthan Royals might be left wanting in the batting department if they look to field two overseas pacers in their playing XI. RR will have to acquire a few reliable experienced Indian batsmen in such a scenario. But they are unlikely to get many such players at the auction.