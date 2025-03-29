Rajat Patidar removes his cap before shaking MS Dhoni’s hand after CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar showed respect towards veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni after their IPL 2025 clash in Chennai on Friday, March 28. RCB beat CSK by 50 runs and registered their first win in and against Chennai since 2008.

After the game, while players were shaking hands on the field, Rajat Patidar removed his cap before shaking hands with MS Dhoni as a sign of respect. He then shook hands with Noor Ahmad and his RCB teammates. He put his cap back on after shaking hands with Dhoni.

Watch the moment in a video posted by a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below -

Batting first in Chennai, RCB posted a strong total of 196/7, with skipper Patidar playing a key hand (32-ball 51). They then restricted the hosts to 146/8 to complete a thumping victory.

This was only the second time that RCB beat CSK in an IPL match in Chennai.

Dream start for Rajat Patidar as RCB captain

After being retained by the franchise for ₹11 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction and then being announced as captain for the IPL 2025 season, Rajat Patidar has had a dream start to his leadership journey.

He began with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in the opening game of the season on March 22. Patidar played a crucial knock of 34 runs off just 16 balls in that match.

This was followed by a massive 50-run win over CSK in Chennai. He played a captain's knock with the bat, smashing 51 runs off just 32 balls to power RCB to a solid total.

While his batting has been key, his composure and tactics on the field as a captain have been remarkable so far. Under Rajat Patidar, RCB have begun their IPL 2025 campaign with wins over two big teams. They now have four points from two games with a Net Run-Rate of +2.26 and are at the top of the table.

