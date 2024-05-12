Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of his match fee for breaching Code of Conduct in KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) middle-order batter Ramandeep Singh has copped 20 percent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during the IPL 2024 clash on Saturday. The breach occurred against the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

According to the IPL Governing Council, Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the Code of Conduct. The 27-year-old did not contest the decision and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. Moreover, the referee's decision is final and binding when it comes to Level 1 breaches in IPL.

KKR pacer Harshit Rana was notably banned for a match as he was found to be breaching the Code of Conduct for the second time in IPL 2024. The right-arm speedster came up with animated celebrations twice in this season after taking a wicket, resulting in stringent punishments.

Ramandeep Singh's cameo proves crucial as KKR reaches IPL 2024 playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: Twitter)

Ramandeep Singh stayed unbeaten on 17 off 8 deliveries as the Knight Riders got to 157 in 16 overs in what proved to be a rain-shortened contest. The youngster slammed a four and a six, with the latter coming off the final delivery of the innings sent down by Jasprit Bumrah.

Venkatesh Iyer (42), Nitish Rana (33), Andre Russell (24) and Rinku Singh (20) played an integral role before Ramandeep wielded his magic. In response, only Ishan Kishan (40) and Tilak Varma (32) were the only Mumbai Indians' batters managing more than 20 runs. KKR pacers and spinners did a brilliant job in strangling the Mumbai Indians and consigning the five-time champions to their ninth loss in IPL 2024.

Varun Chakravarthy received the Player of the Match award for his outstanding figures of 4-0-17-2 in their 18-run win. Meanwhile, KKR clinched their ninth win and became the first team to reach the playoffs.

