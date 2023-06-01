"Rashid Khan actually holds all the aces" - Aakash Chopra on leg-spinner's importance to the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rashid Khan virtually held the key to the Gujarat Titans' (GT) fortunes in IPL 2023.

Rashid picked up 27 wickets at a reasonable economy of 8.23 in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. He finished third in the Purple Cap race, only one wicket shy of Mohammad Shami and just behind Mohit Sharma due to a slightly inferior economy rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra delved into some of the reasons behind the Titans' excellent run in IPL 2023. Regarding Rashid, he said:

"It is generally said Rashid Khan, we say Rashid can. He had one bad match, which was the final, where he conceded 44 runs in his three overs and Gujarat could not defend. This is going to happen because Rashid Khan actually holds all the aces."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the wrist-spinner was even used in the powerplay overs by the Gujarat Titans this year, stating:

"The last season was okay but this season he took it to a different level. The number of wickets that he picked. He had a new role as well this year, you saw him bowling an over in the first six overs, which was not the case earlier. He did that job as well this year."

While observing that Rashid didn't get too many opportunities with the bat, Chopra was surprised by the Afghanistan spinner continuing to prove a mystery with the ball, elaborating:

"He got very little batting because of the 'Impact Player' rule but when he got to bat - 79 not out. Bowling has gone one step higher this year. It is beyond my understanding how he has been able to do that because eventually everyone gets found out. Even Sunil Narine's mystery was eventually solved."

Rashid smashed 130 runs, including a belligerent unbeaten 79 against the Mumbai Indians, at an outstanding strike rate of 216.66 in his nine innings in IPL 2023.

Although he was mostly consistent with the ball throughout the tournament, he was taken to the cleaners in the final, which proved to be a huge setback for the Titans in their defense of a 15-over target of 171 runs.

"We all were surprised when Hyderabad left Rashid Khan" - Aakash Chopra

Rashid Khan played five seasons of the IPL for the SunRisers Hyderabad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that everyone was taken aback when the SunRisers Hyderabad opted not to retain Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, saying:

"We all were surprised when Hyderabad left Rashid Khan. Who leaves Rashid? Rashid shouldn't have gone to the auction but you let him go. I am pretty sure when the draft would have been happening, Lucknow too would have approached him."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Ashish Nehra and the rest of the Titans' think-tank for acquiring Rashid's services ahead of the auction, observing:

"Then the other franchises would have also asked him to come to the auction and that they would go after him. He knew as well that people will run after him but Mr. Nehra called him up and convinced him to come and play for them."

The Gujarat Titans drafted in Rashid for ₹15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The leg-spinner repaid them for the faith shown in him by scalping 46 wickets in the last two seasons of the IPL.

