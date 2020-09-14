Rashid Khan is far ahead of the rest of the spinners in the last few years of the IPL: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rashid Khan has been miles ahead of the other spin bowlers over the last few seasons of the IPL. He made this observation while responding to a fan question in a video shared on his Facebook page.

On being asked to pick the best spinner in the history of the IPL, Aakash Chopra responded that it was a tough ask considering the plethora of spinners - including Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla - who have displayed their wares in the league.

"It is a very difficult question because whom should I choose, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla. I am split to be honest."

The former KKR player mentioned that he finds Ashwin to be a very compelling choice because he is still going strong, while naming Amit Mishra and Harbhajan Singh as the others who have performed consistently over the years in the IPL.

"I find Ashwin very good because he is still going strong and has been for a long time. The other spinners who have done well for a number of years are Amit Mishra and Harbhajan Singh."

While restricting his choices to Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra as the all-time best spinner in the IPL, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rashid Khan has been far ahead of the other spinners in the last five years of the league.

"Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will be my three choices but if you talk about the last five years, then Rashid Khan is the best because he has gone far ahead."

The reputed commentator named Sunil Narine as another spinner who has done well in the IPL, although his returns have diminished over the last couple of seasons.

"Sunil Narine has also been very good although he has not been that effective for the last couple of years."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra's final take on the best all-time spinner in the IPL

Amit Mishra is the highest wicket-taker among spin bowlers in the IPL

Aakash Chopra rated Amit Mishra as the third-greatest spinner in the history of the IPL while pointing out that it would be a close call between R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh for the top spot.

"So there are a lot of options but over twelve years of the IPL, I will say Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Amit Mishra. Mishra will be third in the list and there will be a toss-up between Harbhajan and Ashwin."

Aakash Chopra signed off by reiterating that Rashid Khan has been the best spinner in the last few seasons of the IPL.

"But if you talk about the last three to five years, Rashid Khan has been absolutely the best."

Amit Mishra is the highest wicket-taker among spin bowlers and the second-highest in the history of the IPL, with 157 wickets to his name. He is followed by Harbhajan Singh, who has 150 wickets to his credit, and R Ashwin, who has 125 scalps in his kitty.

Rashid Khan has taken the IPL by storm in just the three seasons he has played in the league. The Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner has taken 55 wickets in this period, at an excellent average of 21.69 along with an outstanding economy rate of 6.55.