Rashid Khan pulls off spectacular running catch to send dangerous Travis Head packing for 20 in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) Rashid Khan pulled off a stunning running catch to dismiss SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head during their IPL 2025 encounter. The two sides are facing off in Match 51 of the season on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The breakthrough came on the third delivery of the fifth over in SRH’s innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a back-of-a-length ball that Head looked to muscle over mid-wicket, but it came off the top edge. Rashid charged in from deep mid-wicket, covered a fair bit of ground, and held on to a brilliant catch to dismiss the dangerous left-hander.

Head scored 20 runs off 16 deliveries, striking four boundaries during his stay. His dismissal left the visitors at 49/1 after 4.3 overs.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Chasing 225, Head (20) and Abhishek Sharma provided a solid opening stand of 49 for SRH. Abhishek has looked comfortable at the crease, with Ishan Kishan partnering him. At the time of writing, SRH were 80/1 after nine overs, with Abhishek on 41 and Ishan on 11.

Fifties from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler help GT post 224 on the board against SRH

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans’ opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan got off to a flying start, putting up 82 runs in the powerplay. Zeeshan Ansari provided the breakthrough for SunRisers Hyderabad. He dismissed Sudharsan for 48 off 23 balls, which included nine boundaries, and broke the 87-run stand.

Gill then partnered with Jos Buttler, and the duo added 62 runs off 37 balls. The former's innings ended with a controversial run-out for 76 off 38 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes.

Buttler continued his fine form, scoring 64 off 37 balls, with three fours and four sixes, as GT posted 224/6 in their 20 overs. Jaydev Unadkat was the standout bowler for Hyderabad, claiming three wickets.

