Sai Sudharsan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's massive T20 record in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan has become the fastest Indian to reach 2,000 runs in T20 cricket. The southpaw achieved this feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The contest is taking place on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Heading into the match, the 23-year-old had accumulated 1,968 runs in 54 T20 matches across 53 innings. During the Gujarat Titans’ innings, he reached a personal milestone by taking a single on the second ball of the fourth over to move to 32—bringing up 2,000 career T20 runs in just 54 innings.

This made him the fastest Indian to achieve the milestone, surpassing the previous record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who reached the mark in 59 innings. Globally, Sudharsan now ranks as the second-fastest to reach 2,000 T20 runs, behind only former Australian batter Shaun Marsh, who achieved the feat in 53 innings.

Sai Sudharsan falls after a brilliant 48 off just 23 deliveries against SRH

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field, sending Gujarat Titans in to bat first. The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan started steadily, adding 16 runs in the first two overs. Sudharsan then turned up the aggression, hammering Mohammad Shami for five boundaries in the third over.

He continued his attack on Harshal Patel, smashing four fours in the fifth over. Gill provided solid support from the other end as the Titans ended the powerplay at 82/0.

Zeeshan Ansari gave SRH the breakthrough in the seventh over, dismissing Sudharsan for a well-made 48 off 23 balls, including nine fours. At the time of writing, GT were 93/1 after eight overs, with Gill on 40 and Jos Buttler on four.

Meanwhile, Sudharsan leads the Orange Cap race, having scored 504 runs in 10 innings, which includes five half-centuries.

