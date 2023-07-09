Shaun Marsh's top 5 knocks in the IPL

Shaun Marsh turns 40 today. His cricket career took off at the young age of 17 when he made his debut for Western Australia in the first-class circuit. A remarkable achievement came at the age of 19, when he smashed a century against New South Wales in 2003, a game that also saw participation from Steve and Mark Waugh.

Shaun Marsh was always touted for big things and made a smashing start to his ODI career in 2008. In 2011, he further established his name by scoring a magnificent century on his Test debut in Sri Lanka.

He has not played many T20Is, but has proved his worth as an exceptional player in various franchise tournaments. Notably, he excelled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, representing the Kings XI Punjab.

Here we take a look at Shaun Marsh's 5 best innings in the IPL.

#5 84* (62) vs Deccan Chargers, 2008

Marsh was a great pick by Punjab

Picked up the Kings XI Punjab back in 2008, Shaun Marsh made an immediate impression. He was superb at the top of the order and proved to be a huge success for Punjab.

In this particular match against the Deccan Chargers, Marsh led the chase with aplomb. Chasing down a target of 165, the left-hander got cracking and remained unbeaten on 84 as Punjab won the match in the 19th over.

#4 81(56) vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Marsh loved the true batting surfaces of India

A match that went down the last ball. Once again, Shaun Marsh was the difference. Punjab batted first and the left-hander got stuck into the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. He smashed seven fours and four sixes and flew away to 81, and powered Punjab to 189.

Sachin Tendulkar led the charge for the Mumbai Indians, but a spirited fielding performance by the Punjab team saw them nick the match by just a solitary run.

#3 65(40) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2015

Marsh was proficient during the chase

Shaun Marsh came at number three and continued to be the main guy for Punjab as they attempted to chase down 191 in the 2015 season. He was involved in a superb partnership with David Miller and kept Punjab in the hunt.

However, he fell for 65 and Rajasthan bowlers managed to drag the match till the last over. The thrilling encounter ended in a superover, with Punjab winning the one-over eliminator.

#2 68* (40) vs Mumbai Indians, 2012

Marsh kept troubling the Mumbai Indians

Shaun Marsh proved to be a headache for Mumbai Indians once again, this time in 2012. Mumbai batted first and posted a par score of 163. But, Shaun Marsh dropped anchor and guided the chase expertly.

He remained unbeaten on 68 off 40 deliveries and got his side over the line in the final over. It was a restrained knock played with a lot of responsibility and conviction.

#1 115(69) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2008

Marsh slammed a stunning ton

Shaun Marsh delivered a scintillating knock on May 28, 2008. The electric atmosphere of the packed stadium in Mohali witnessed Marsh's magnificent century, adorned with a plethora of dazzling strokes.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field and this was their only solace. Marsh marched out, plundered their bowlers and raced away to 115 off 69 deliveries as Punjab posted 221 runs on the board. Marsh's superlative knock included 11 fours and seven sixes.

Rajasthan were never really in the contest and lost the match by 41 runs.

Poll : 0 votes