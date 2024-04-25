Rasikh Salam reprimanded for breaching IPL code of conduct during DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Rasikh Salam was reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during the thrilling encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Salam had a huge say in DC narrowly avoiding being on the receiving end of the highest-ever run chase in the IPL. He did concede 42 runs in the high-scoring encounter, but took the crucial wickets of Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, and Sai Kishore.

He was tasked with bowling the crucial penultimate over of the contest, and conceded 18 runs off the first five deliveries. The final delivery was crucial as more runs could have eased GT's task in the last over. Rasikh Salam, coming around the wicket, hit the middle stump to claim the wicket, and importantly, a dot ball as well.

The dismissal pumped the bowler up, who screamed his lungs, including a few expletives to the departing Sai Kishore in the process.

“Dar committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” BCCI’s statement read.

"Article 2.5 includes any language, action or gesture used by a Player and directed towards a batter upon his/her dismissal which has the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batter, whether or not any reaction results, or which could be considered to disparage or demean the dismissed batter, regardless of whether the batter him/herself feels disparaged or demeaned," IPL's code of conduct states.

This does not mark the first instance that DC have faced a fine in the 2024 IPL. Rishabh Pant has already incurred fines due to slow over rate on two occasions in the season so far.

It took Rasikh Salam six IPL appearances to claim his first wicket

Rasikh Salam made his debut in the 2019 IPL for the Mumbai Indians, and had to wait three more years for his second appearance. He played a couple of matches in the 2022 season for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but a maiden wicket continued to elude him.

His wicketless streak continued in the 2024 season for DC, when he returned figures of 0-25 and 0-47 in the matches against CSK and KKR in Vizag. His wait finally came to an end when he dismissed Sai Sudharsan in the twelfth over of the run chase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback