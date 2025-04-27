Ravi Bishnoi comes up with an animated reaction after slamming Jasprit Bumrah for 6 in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match; Rishabh Pant impressed

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Ravi Bishnoi expressed his happiness after hitting Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a six in Match 45 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the MI vs LSG contest, which was a one-sided affair.

Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) were the chief contributors, as MI posted a daunting 215-run total on the board. Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan picked up two wickets each for the Capitals.

In response, Mitchell Marsh (34) and Nicholas Pooran (27) gave a good start to the visitors. Although Ayush Badoni (35) and David Miller (24) played fine knocks, the score was too tall for the Capitals.

In the 18th over of LSG's innings, Ravi Bishnoi deposited Bumrah's length ball into the long-on stands, much to the surprise of the onlookers. As an immediate reaction, Bishnoi looked at Bumrah and pumped his fists in celebration. The right-arm pacer could only smile while he was heading to take the field after completing his four-over spell.

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant also laughed at Ravi Bishnoi's celebration, with Zaheer Khan also enjoying the moment.

The Super Giants were eventually bowled out on 161 and lost the game by 54 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah's four-for drives Mumbai Indians' dominating victory

Although Jasprit Bumrah conceded a six off Ravi Bishnoi, he ensured MI won the game easily, with his sensational performance in the earlier overs.

Bumrah opened the floodgates for MI, as he got rid of in-form Aiden Markram (9) in the third over. Thereafter, he dismissed David Miller, Abdul Samad (2), and Avesh Khan (0) in the same over. The veteran pacer finished the game with figures of 4/22 off four overs.

So far, Bumrah has bagged nine wickets in six appearances for MI. Notably, he missed the first four games of the season as he was recovering from his back injury.

