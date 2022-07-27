"I think you might have two IPL seasons [every year]"- Ravi Shastri predicts mini-IPL in near future

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has predicted that the world’s richest cricket league - the Indian Premier League - could be further expanded to two seasons every year.

He feels that the full-fledged tournament will also witness a mini-IPL each season, which might be played in a World Cup format with a knockout to decide the champions. As a result, the ex-India cricketer feels that bilateral cricket will be reduced in the near future.

Shastri told the Telegraph UK:

“I think you might have two [IPL] seasons. I wouldn’t be surprised at all. If bilateral cricket is reduced, you might well have a shorter format of the IPL in the latter half of the year, more like a World Cup format with a knockout that decides the winner.”

The former India coach further stated that the number of teams could further rise to 12 from 10 currently. So far, the Indian Premier League has never witnessed 12 teams.

It remains to be seen if the IPL will expand the number of teams even more going ahead. Last edition’s champion, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were the recently added franchises.

Shastri added:

"The full competition with 10 teams could go to 12 teams in the future with the schedule stretching from one-and-a-half to two months."

"IPL is great for the sport, great for the players" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri feels that the IPL is expected to get bigger and better in the coming years. He said that the T20 extravaganza is not just beneficial for the players but the broadcasters at large.

"All that is possible because it is driven by the money and supply and demand. The demand is big for that type of format. The IPL will be tempted to go in that direction. It's great for the sport, great for the players, broadcasters and people who work around the teams. It's [the IPL] an industry on its own now."

