Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell in one over in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rocked Punjab Kings (PBKS) with two wickets in an over, dismissing Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell in the ongoing IPL 2025 game in Mullanpur. With those two wickets, the hosts went down from 81/3 to 83/5.

The dismissals came in the eighth over of the innings, with Wadhera (9) being the first to go. He played a slog sweep but got a top edge, and MS Dhoni caught the skyer comfortably. The final delivery of the over saw Glenn Maxwell slam the ball straight down the ground, but Ashwin stuck his hand out to take a reflex catch.

Watch the dismissals here from Ravichandran Ashwin:

The spinner eventually finished with figures of 4-0-48-2, conceding 20 or more runs in two of his overs. Youngster Priyansh Arya clobbered three sixes off Ashwin's final over.

Priyansh Arya slams hundred to put PBKS in control

Priyansh Arya. (Image Credits: IPL X)

24-year-old Priyansh Arya, playing his first IPL season and only his fourth game, took CSK's bowling attack apart with some blistering strokeplay. He went on to slam a 39-ball 100, eventually finishing at 103 off 42.

Notably, Arya had started the 13th over of the innings on 80 off 35, with the home side's scorecard reading 128/5. The over bowled by Sri Lankan speedster Matheesha Pathirana saw the young opener hammer three consecutive sixes, followed by a boundary, to complete his ton off only 39 deliveries.

Noor Ahmad dismissed the PBKS opener in the next over to give his side some respite. The wicket also broke the partnership of 71 off 34 deliveries between Arya and Shashank Singh. Except for Arya, no other top six PBKS batter reached double figures.

PBKS went on to score 219 runs in their 20 overs, with Shashank Singh scoring 52 off 36 to finish things off. Marco Jansen scored 34 off 19.

Both Chennai and Punjab are coming off defeats in their respective last games.

