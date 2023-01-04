Ravichandran Ashwin picks SRH’s probable playing XI ahead of IPL 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked his probable playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of IPL 2023. The off-spinner believes that Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal should open the innings. He reckons Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Harry Brook will be well-suited for the middle order.

Ashwin feels that Glenn Phillips or Heinrich Klassen should play the role of a finisher. He added that all-rounder Washington Sundar needs to play at No. 7 to add batting depth.

The veteran thinks that T Natarajan, Umran Malik, and Bhuvneshwar will make the best Sunrisers' pace trio alongside spinners Adil Rashid and Sundar.

Ashwin made all these comments on YouTube shorts on his channel (@AshwinRavi99).

Here's a look at Ashwin's XI:

Abhishek Sharma Mayank Agarwal Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram © Harry BrookGlenn Phillips/ Anrich Klassen Washington Sundar Adil Rashid Bhuvneshwar Kumar Umran Malik T Natarajan

Meanwhile, SRH's think tank will have to decide on their new skipper after the release of Kane Williamson, who was signed by the Gujarat Titans for Rs. 2 crore.

SRH buy 13 players in IPL 2023 auction

Sunrisers have bought 13 players ahead of IPL 2023. They secured England’s swashbuckling batter Harry Brook (Rs. 13.25 crore) and former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 8.25 crore) following a bidding war with several franchises. They have also secured spinners Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein and South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen.

Players bought by SRH at IPL 2023 auction: Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh), Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh), Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh), Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh).

Players retained - Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

SRH finished eighth in IPL 2022, with six wins in 14 games.

