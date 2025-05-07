Ravindra Jadeja chops onto stumps as Varun Chakaravarthy foxes him with a googly to leave the visitors reeling in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took the prized scalp of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in their IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The southpaw failed to bail out his team from a poor situation, departing for 19 runs off 10 balls. He chopped the ball onto the stumps, failing to read a googly.

The dismissal came in the sixth over of CSK’s run chase. Chakaravarthy bowled a googly, a length ball onto the stumps, and Jadeja expected the ball to go with the natural angle but was foxed by the wrong’un. All he managed was an under-edge into the stumps. With the wicket, CSK lost half their side for 60 inside the powerplay.

KKR dominating CSK in their IPL 2025 match

A clinical bowling display has helped KKR dominate CSK in their IPL 2025 match. Vaibhav Arora and Moeen Ali removed openers Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway for two-ball ducks. Harshit Rana then got rid of the dangerous-looking Urvil Patel, who smashed 31 off 11 balls, comprising four sixes. The pacer then got rid of Ravichandran Ashwin cheaply to complete a double strike. Soon, Varun Chakaravarthy removed Ravindra Jadeja.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 80/5 after 8.2 overs, with Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis at the crease.

Noor Ahmad was the pick of the lot for CSK in the first innings, returning with incredible figures of 4/31. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj and Ravindra Jadeja shared one wicket apiece.

Batting first, KKR posted 179/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat, scoring 48 runs off 33 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. Sunil Narine also chipped in with 26 off 17 deliveries. Later, Andre Russell put on a show with the bat with 38 off 21, comprising three maximums and four boundaries. Manish Pandey, who replaced the injured Venkatesh Iyer, stayed unbeaten on 36 off 28 deliveries.

A win would help defending champions KKR get to 13 points in 12 games and keep their chances of securing a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs alive.

On the other hand, CSK have already been eliminated from the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led are last in the points table with just four points in 11 matches.

Follow the KKR vs CSK IPL live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More