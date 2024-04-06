Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad - whose lack of form is more concerning for CSK? 

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) imperious start to the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken an unprecedented turn for the worse in a short time. The defending champions had begun the season with two straight wins, but have now recorded two consecutive losses on the trot.

CSK, in their most recent encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), were ousted in conditions that were once their forte. In such conditions, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja have proved to be the most important players for CSK in the past.

Given that run scoring is difficult as the game progresses, a brisk start and a set batter were integral, which is exactly how Ruturaj Gaikwad constructs his innings typically. However, the CSK skipper's campaign has been far from fluid. Whether it is the burden of captaincy or having a new partner at the other end or just the fact that he has returned after an injury layoff, the important thing is that it is hugely affecting CSK.

Jadeja's current performances in the 2024 IPL does not make his case for Team India's playing XI in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The left-arm spinner has taken only one wicket across four matches so far, and has been quite sluggish with the bat as well.

On that note, let us take a look at whose lack of form among Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja is more concerning for CSK.

Decoding Gaikwad's woes

Ruturaj Gaikwad has had to deal with a slew of changes in the recent past. His appointment as captain, coupled with having Rachin Ravindra as his opening batter has certainly changed his role within the team.

CSK pride themselves on judging the conditions early and making the necessary adjustments to outplay the opposition, and this begins right at the top. However, this particular aspect has been lacking across the last couple of games, as CSK uncharacteristically seems one step behind the opponent.

Normally with Devon Conway, it was usually Gaikwad who was the aggressor and initiator. This time around with a much more aggressive Ravindra around, Gaikwad has had to play second fiddle.

Gaikwad starting his innings on a slow note is not alarming, since that is more or less his modus operandi. However, the fact that he is unable to switch gears in his innings and build on the foundation is the pressing area for CSK.

Against SRH, he seemed to have done just that after taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to conclude the powerplay, but he then proceeded to hole out to long on off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling.

Following the win over RCB in the season opener, Gaikwad lamented the fact that there was no set batter from the top order to see through till the end. With Ravindra and the new-Rahane are more of impact candidates, the role falls down to Gaikwad himself.

Shivam Dube's imperious form is clouding CSK and Gaikwad's batting woes to an extent, but it is only a matter of time before it might fizzle out. The way out of this particular predicament is a change or even a tweak in approach. With almost all franchises abandoning the 'anchor' role, CSK can also afford to do the same with the depth they have got.

Although it will be difficult for Gaikwad to shed the anchor role entirely, but he can perhaps look to take the edge off the caution part and substitute it with aggression.

Jadeja's bare minimum conundrum

CSK's bowling unit can only be well-rounded when Jadeja stops impersonating a bowling machine. Granted, his method of firing it down the middle have worked wonders in the past, but his recent spells have had shades of an employer trying to complete the bare minimum as early as possible to leave home early.

His batting fortunes does not make for a better reading either. The all-rounder was criticized for his knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC), and he had the shield of 'difficult conditions' in his equally poor innings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Jadeja's white-ball batting credentials have been hung up on a couple of impactful sporadic knocks, but when it comes to general consistency and reliability, it is better to consider him as a pure bowler.

Although he does not get every ball to turn, but the lack of the odd delivery gripping off the surface with a bite is missing as well, which used to keep batters on check.

In his defence, not many spinners have made an impact in the tournament so far. There is only one spinner in the list of the top ten wicket-takers in IPL 2024, and perhaps things might improve as the tournaments progress, and the pitches dry up in the typical subcontinent heat.

Considering all of the factors, it is no wonder that Gaikwad and Jadeja's lack of contribution has led to consecutive defeats for CSK. It is imminent that the return to form for any of the two players will act as the catalyst for the team's turnaround this season.

If Jadeja is back among the wickets, that would solve a lot of problems for CSK as their bowling is struggling at the moment to make an impact, and is overreliant on Matheesha Pathirana. Furthermore, with Theekshana also not being a genuine wicket-taking bowler, Jadeja's form becomes all the more important.

As far as the batting is concerned, CSK do have depth and enough batters in form to cover for Gaikwad at the minute. The batter is known for making slow starts to the season anyway.

To sum it up, both are concerns in their own right, with Jadeja's form just being a touch more crucial that Gaikwad's, a red alert and an amber alert respectively.