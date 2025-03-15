RCB announce Virat Kohli’s arrival for IPL 2025 camp with iconic Bollywood reference [Watch]

Veteran Indian batter and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has joined the team camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The 18th season of the tournament is set to begin on March 22, with RCB taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in the season opener.

Ad

With the season fast approaching, Kohli arrived at Bengaluru airport on Saturday, March 15, and has now joined the team camp.

The official RCB X account shared a video in which Kohli made an iconic reference to the Bollywood movie ‘Don,’ saying:

“Mujhe pakadna mushkil he nhi, namumkin hai. Number 18 is ready for Season 18.” (It’s not just difficult to catch me, it's impossible. Number 18 is ready for Season 18).

Ad

Trending

The franchise captioned the post:

“The king is here and like always, he’s 2 steps (sometimes a Lot more) ahead of everyone. Don, Virat ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi…. You know the rest.”

which translates to:

"The king is here and like always, he’s 2 steps (sometimes a Lot more) ahead of everyone. It's not only difficult to catch Don, Virat…. You know the rest.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Delhi-born cricketer remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having accumulated 8,004 runs in 252 matches at an average of 38.66, with 55 fifties and eight centuries to his name.

He also holds the record for the most runs in a single season, having accumulated a remarkable 973 runs in 16 innings during the 2016 edition, at an average of 81.08, which included seven fifties and four centuries.

Virat Kohli recently won the 2025 Champions Trophy with India

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India emerged victorious under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. After defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stages, and overcoming a strong Australian team in the semi-finals, the Men in Blue faced the Black Caps once again in the final on March 9 in Dubai.

India triumphed once more, defeating the Kiwis by four wickets while chasing down a target of 252, securing their second ICC title in two years. Kohli delivered a strong performance with the bat, scoring 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50, which included one half-century and one century, the latter coming against Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️