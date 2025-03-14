Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their batting stats after 252 IPL matches

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who played vital roles in India winning the 2025 Champions Trophy, will now be seen up against each other for their respective franchises as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season comes closer. The new season will kickstart on Saturday, March 22.

Virat Kohli will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after being retained by the franchise for a whopping ₹21 crore. This will be his 18th season for the team, as he has been with them since the inception of the league. Kohli has been a top performer in the IPL, having won the 'Orange Cap' twice as well.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma will be seen playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) after being retained for ₹16.30 crore, Like Kohli for RCB, Rohit is the face of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. While he is no longer captain, he has led MI to five titles, making them one of the most successful teams.

The two stalwarts will be expected to plunder runs for their respective sides as the new IPL season approaches. Both of them have been in good touch coming from the Champions Trophy triumph.

That said, we shall look into the stats of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the IPL, comparing their batting numbers after 252 games in the league.

Comparing the batting stats of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after 252 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Virat Kohli is not only the leading scorer in the IPL between the two batters but also the highest run-getter overall in the history of the league. He has amassed 8004 runs from 252 matches and is the only player to have crossed the 8000-run mark as well.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has played 257 IPL matches. He started off with the Deccan Chargers before moving to Mumbai Indians in 2011. The right-hander has scored 6628 runs. However, talkig about his stats after 252 games, Rohit had scored 6522 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Virat Kohli 252 244 8004 Rohit Sharma 252 247 6522

#2 Average and Strike rate

Virat Kohli, as mentioned above, has played 252 IPL matches in his career so far. He has scored all his runs for RCB throughout the 17 seasons so far with an average of 38.66 and a strike-rate of 131.97.

In comparison, Rohit Sharma has a lesser average than Kohli in 252 matches, averaging 30.61. Talking about his strike-rate in this phase, it is almost close to that of Kohli's but just slightly lesser at 131.22. Overall, Rohit has an average of 29.72 and a strike-rate of 131.14 from his 257 games.

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Virat Kohli 252 38.66 131.97 Rohit Sharma 252 30.61 131.22

#3 Most 50+ scores

In his 252 matches in the IPL, Virat Kohli has amassed 55 half-centuries and eight hundreds. His centuries are the most by any player in the history of the tournament. Kohli's highest score of 113 not out came against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in the 2024 season.

Looking at Rohit Sharma, he has scored a total of 43 half-centuries and two hundreds in his 257-match IPL career. But talking about his stats in 252 games, he had scored 42 fifties and two hundreds. Therefore, Kohli has more 50-plus scores between the two batters after 252 games.

Rohit's highest score of 109 not out came against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2012 season at the Eden Gardens.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Virat Kohli 252 55 8 113* Rohit Sharma 252 42 2 109*

Conclusion

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the IPL and for RCB as well. Compared to Rohit Sharma after 252 matches, Kohli clearly pips him in terms of runs scored, average, as well as strike-rate and most 50-plus scores.

However, it has to be noted that Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles and Rohit has been a part of all of them. Moreover, he was also part of the Deccan Chargers when they won the IPL in 2009.

Kohli may have the most runs and is ahead of Rohit in these batting stats, but RCB are yet to win an IPL title, failing to lay their hands on the elusive trophy even once so far.

