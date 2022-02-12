RCB Auction 2022: Full list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finished the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction having bought seven players. With their three retentions, they have now filled up 11 slots for the team in total.

Their two biggest buys were all-rounders Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga at ₹10.75 crore each. Both of them played for the team in IPL 2021 as well.

They also got the Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for ₹7.75 crore and the South African batter Faf du Plessis for ₹7 crore.

For the wicketkeeping role, they roped in yet another former player, although from several years back, in Dinesh Karthik for ₹5.5 crore. They got a backup wicketkeeper in Anuj Rawat for ₹3.4 crore.

To bolster their spin attack, they snapped up Shahbaz Ahmed for ₹2.4 crore as they got back yet another player who was with them last season.

RCB's final buy of the day was Bengal pacer Akash Deep for ₹20 lakh.

They have ₹12.85 crore left in their purse for the second day of the auction, with a couple of areas to consolidate.

RCB would ideally be keen on securing two more batters, one for the top order and one for the middle order to complete their playing XI. They will also look to shore up their bench strength.

They would ideally also bring in an off-spinner to counter batting lineups that are loaded with left-handers. Neither of the spinners in their team are an ideal matchups against southpaws.

All in all, a total of 74 players were sold on the first day of the IPL 2022 auction, which is happening over today and tomorrow in Bengaluru.

Between the 10 franchises, ₹388 crore was spent on the 74 players. Ishan Kishan became the most expensive buy of this year's auction, ending up at Mumbai Indians for ₹15.5 crore.

RCB players list after Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

The Bengaluru side retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. Hence, Royal Challengers Bangalore have filled up 11 of the 25 maximum slots available to them, with another day left to go in the IPL 2022 auction.

Here's a look at where they stand after Day 1 of the IPL 2022 auction.

RCB squad so far: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep

Slots filled: 11

Remaining purse: ₹9.45 crore

Edited by Aditya Singh