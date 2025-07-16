RCB captain denied entry at Lord’s before Dinesh Karthik comes to rescue during ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Jitesh Sharma was caught in a tricky situation during the third Test between England and India. The game was played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. The wicketkeeper batter was denied entry into the stadium by a security guard.

While Jitesh Sharma told the guard his name, the guard failed to recognise him. He was unaware of who Jitesh is and thus, denied him entry at the gate. The guard was adamant and did not let him in.

To Jitesh Sharma's relief, he then spotted his RCB batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik. Jitesh called out to Karthik, who at first did not hear his voice. The RCB captain then reached Karthik through a phone call, explaining the situation to him.

The former Indian wicketkeeper batter came to the rescue. Jitesh finally managed to enter the ground after the initial trouble. Karthik is in England on commentary duties for the Test series.

Watch the video of the incident posted by a user on Instagram below -

England won the third Test at Lord's by 22 runs. It was a closely fought battle that went right down to the wire. The hosts have now gained a 2-1 lead in the series.

Jitesh Sharma played a key role in RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

Jitesh Sharma was acquired by RCB for ₹11 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auctions. He is not the full-time captain of the team. However, he led them in two matches in a stand-in role for Rajat Patidar. Patidar played those games as an impact player due to an injury.

The franchise created history by winning their maiden IPL title. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final of the 2025 season to clinch the trophy. As they ended a long wait of 18 years, Jitesh Sharma played a key role in their triumph.

The right-hander scored 261 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike-rate of 176.35. He smashed an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls in their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

His scintillating knock helped the team chase down a huge target of 228 and seal a top-two finish. They thus avoided playing the Eliminator.

