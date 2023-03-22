RCB captain Faf du Plessis joins the team ahead of 2023 IPL 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has joined the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

The right-handed batter was last seen in action during the inaugural edition of SA20, where he led the Joburg Super Kings to the semi-finals.

Leading RCB to the third spot last year, du Plessis will be hoping to help the side go a couple of extra steps to get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy.

The three-time finalists will open their campaign against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2 at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium, which will host an IPL clash after four long years.

Prior to that, the franchise will honor its legends, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, at the RCB Unbox Event, which is scheduled to take place on March 26. It will also mark the first full squad, with players slowly making their way after wrapping up their international assignments.

RCB will be hoping for a much more potent display from their men's side after the women's team failed to qualify for the playoffs of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).

Sanju Samson joins RR camp ahead of IPL 2023

Apart from the RCB skipper, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has also announced his arrival ahead of the highly anticipated tournament.

Samson led RR to the finals in the previous edition of the competition, where they came up short against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT). Rajasthan have made minor changes to their squad, but the absence of Prasidh Krishna is expected to play a huge role in their fate.

RR will open their campaign against the new-look Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2.

Samson and Co. will play their home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, but two of their home matches are scheduled to be hosted by the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Will either RCB or RR win the IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes