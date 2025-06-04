RCB captain Rajat Patidar lifts the IPL 2025 Trophy joyously with teammates on the podium [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar lifted the IPL 2025 trophy with his teammates on the podium after beating Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday, June 3. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the high-octane clash.
RCB's batting and bowling units performed collectively in the game to help their side register a six-run victory. Virat Kohli (43), Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), Jitesh Sharma (24), and Mayank Agarwal (24) chipped in with decent contributions to take RCB to 190/9 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya (2/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38), and Co. then restricted PBKS to 184/7 in 20 overs to take their side over the line.
Rajat Patidar collected the IPL trophy from BCCI dignitaries before joining his teammates on the podium to kick off the celebrations. The whole contingent jumped in joy, along with Patidar, who held the trophy high while celebrating.
You can watch RCB's trophy celebration in the video below:
"It is really special for me, special for Virat Kohli and all the fans"- Rajat Patidar after RCB's win vs PBKS in IPL 2025 final
At the post-match presentation, Rajat Patidar said that it was a special moment for him to win the IPL 2025 trophy. Reflecting on the triumph, he said:
"It is really special for me, special for Virat Kohli and all the fans. Those who have supported from years, they deserve it. After the Qualifier 1, we thought we can do this. 190 was a good score on this track, bit slow and the bowlers executed their plans, tremendous to watch. Krunal is a wicket taking bowler, whenever I'm under pressure, I go to to him."
"All the fast bowlers, Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Romario gave us the breakthrough as well. For me, it's a great opportunity, a great learning for me. He (Kohli) deserved it more than anyone else. Virat Kohli and all the fans, the way the team management, support staff all have supported, it's very good. I want to say something for the fans - Ee sala cup namdu"
Rajat Patidar won the trophy in the very first year after being appointed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain.
