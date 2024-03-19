RCB change name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2024

IPL franchise RCB have now officially changed their name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a new logo. The change happened during the much talked-about RCB Unbox Event 2024 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19.

The team provided several hints of the name change over the last few days through their posts on their official social media handles. While the other teams from different sports (like Indian Super League Bengaluru FC and Pro Kabaddi League Bengaluru Bulls) based out of Garden City already have 'Bengaluru' in their names, the oldest of them all - RCB are the latest entrant to this club.

RCB Unbox Event 2024 - an evening to remember for the loyal fans of the franchise

Not just the players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru men's team were present, but the 2024 Women's Premier League's (WPL) victorious women's team members led by skipper Smriti Mandhana were also in attendance at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Having defeated the home team, the Delhi Capitals, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17, by eight wickets, the women's team brought home the trophy much to the delight of their loyal, passionate and vociferous supporters. Also, the official match jersey of the men's team for the upcoming IPL season was launched during the event.

Faf du Plessis' men will begin their 2024 IPL campaign with an away fixture against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the season opener on Friday, March 22.

As always, all eyes will be on their talisman Virat Kohli who was in sublime touch with the bat last season, amassing 639 runs at a strike rate of 139.82, which included six half-centuries and two centuries. Having missed out on the playoffs spot last year after finishing sixth among 10 teams, the three-time IPL runners-up will be hoping for a change in their fortunes this time around.