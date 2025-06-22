RCB coach visits Swami Chidanand Saraswati at Ashram in Rishikesh weeks after IPL 2025 triumph [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower visited Swami Chidanand Saraswati in Rishikesh, weeks after their IPL 2025 triumph. RCB won the IPL 2025 title by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final.

Andy Flower was seen meeting Swami Chidanand Saraswati at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh. Swami Chidanand Saraswati is the president and spiritual head of the Ashram. Andy Flower can be seen in a casual white shirt with shorts and a bag pack, sitting and listening carefully with his hands folded together.

Watch the video of the same posted by ANI on X (formerly Twitter) -

Andy Flower joined RCB as the head coach ahead of the 2024 season, replacing Sanjay Bangar in the role. Under the former Zimbabwe captain, the team made it to the playoffs in 2024 and went on to win their maiden IPL title in the recently concluded 2025 season.

RCB ended 18-year-old wait for an IPL title

RCB have been a part of the IPL since the very first season in 2008. They had previously made it to the final on three occassions in 2009 against the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and in 2016 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, they failed to win the title having lost all three finals.

Since the 2020 season, the team made it to the playoffs in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2024 but could not make it to the finals. In the 2025 season, they not only made it to the playoffs but also made it to the final. They put up a consistent performance throughout the season.

RCB finished second on the table with nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches. In the first qualifier, they beat PBKS in a one-sided game by eight wickets to make it to the summit clash. The final saw them face PBKS once again, whom they defeated by six runs in the end to win the trophy.

With the historic victory, the franchise put an end to a long 18-year wait for an IPL title. They appointed Rajat Patidar as the new captain ahead of the season, who bcame the first skipper of the franchise to lead the team to an IPL trophy as well.

