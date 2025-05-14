"RCB and Delhi will both be pegged back a little" - Aakash Chopra on potential player unavailability for remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc's potential unavailability for the remainder of IPL 2025 could hurt the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively. He pointed out that the two Australian seamers are unlikely to join their respective sides for the crucial phase of the tournament.

With 16 points from 11 games, RCB are placed second on the IPL 2025 points table, and need a win to guarantee a playoff berth. DC, who have garnered 13 points from 11 games and occupy fifth spot in the standings, might need to win all three of their remaining league games to secure a playoff berth.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reckoned that Hazlewood and Starc's potential absence could adversely impact RCB and DC. However, he added that Jake Fraser-McGurk's potential unavailability shouldn't hurt Axar Patel and company.

"Just like it's being said that Josh Hazlewood won't come for RCB, it seems like Mitchell Starc won't come. If Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood don't come, RCB and Delhi will both be pegged back a little. I have also heard that Jake Fraser-McGurk is not coming. Even if he was coming, he wasn't playing in any case. So him not coming won't make a huge difference," he said (7:30).

Chopra noted that teams with more Australian players among their overseas contingent might be in a spot of bother for the remainder of IPL 2025.

"Cricket Australia have said that the players can take a call on whether they want to go or not. I don't know who will return and who won't. Teams have started calling them back, but we really don't know who would be available. I think whoever has more Australians will get stuck a little," he observed.

Australia will face South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's from June 11 onwards. Although the IPL 2025 final is scheduled on June 3, the Australian and South African players might be asked to join their respective national squads earlier.

"He is available" - Aakash Chopra on Phil Salt's availability for RCB for the remainder of IPL 2025

Phil Salt has impressed as an opener for RCB in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will likely have Phil Salt's services for the remainder of IPL 2025 as he hasn't been picked in England's squad for the ODI series against the West Indies.

"The qualifiers will start from the 29th. Another news is that England have matches against the West Indies - three ODIs and three T20Is. The T20Is are after the final. There could have been a question about Phil Salt's availability, but since it's after the final, he is available," he said (7:50).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Gujarat Titans (GT) and RCB will be adversely impacted if Will Jacks, Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethel have to leave for that ODI series.

"The ODIs are on the 29th, 1st and 3rd, and five of the players are involved in the IPL. Some of them don't make a difference. If Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer leave, it won't make a difference. However, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks are also there. So Mumbai, Bengaluru and GT will get affected a little if they qualify, which it seems they will," he observed.

Aakash Chopra wondered whether the England players would be allowed to miss the ODI series against the West Indies. Apart from Bethel, RCB could also be without Romario Shepherd, as he has been included in the West Indies squad for the ODI series against England and the preceding three ODIs against Ireland.

