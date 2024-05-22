"RCB fans just headed towards the earth, will reach earth by 11 PM"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of IPL 2024 Eliminator between RCB and RR

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scored 172/8 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, May 22. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is playing host to this knockout encounter.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first after watching the Kolkata Knight Riders chase down convincingly against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1. Veteran pacer Trent Boult gave a wonderful start to the Royals by extracting swing with a new ball, delivering a spell of 3-0-6-1, including the wicket of RCB captain Faf du Plessis.

Virat Kohli weathered the storm and managed to score runs at a brisk pacer against other bowlers, which helped RCB reach 50/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Yuzvendra Chahal got the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (33) in the eighth over to give RR a massive breakthrough. Rajat Patidar (34) and Cameron Green (27) got start but failed to convert them. After the duo's departure, the Royal Challengers found themselves in trouble at 122/5. Mahipal Lomror played a vital cameo of 32 (17) in the death overs to lift RCB to 172.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of Eliminator of IPL 2024 between RCB and RR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I think it's par minus" - RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on RCB's first innings total in Eliminator clash of IPL 2024

At the mid-innings break, RR off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and his wonderful spell. He said:

"It's been a bit of a tournament for me with two halves. The first half I was getting into the tournament struggling after a long Test series. Definitely the last six-seven games I've been bowling really well. Enjoying it. In fact I messaged Virat before the game saying we're going one more time on the big stage. Dew has come on nicely now."

Ashwin continued:

"This IPL, whether it's the nature or it's the IPL committee, we've not had much dew around the country. In Chennai and probably Guwahati we found ourselves 20-25 short. We made a match of it taking into the 19th over which possibly told us what the par score was. We have been struggling with the bat after the first half but it's about pressing the reset button. (On the score) I think it's par minus."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know your views in the comments section

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback