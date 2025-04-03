"RCB Fans Safely Landed On Earth After Mars Tour"- Top 10 funny memes after GT's thumping 8-wicket win vs RCB in IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

The Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 14th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 2. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted the clash. It was the first loss for RCB this season after two wins.

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a respectable total of 169/8 in 20 overs. Liam Livingstone (54), Jitesh Sharma (33), and Tim David (32) chipped in with valuable contributions in the middle order for the hosts after their top order collapsed without scoring much. Mohammed Siraj (3/19) and R Sai Kishore (2/22) were the picks of the Titans' bowlers.

In response, Jos Buttler (73*) played a magnificent knock to power GT to 170/2 in 17.5 overs and win the match dominantly. Sherfane Rutherford (30*) and Sai Sudharsan (49) played supporting roles in the batting department.

Wednesday's IPL 2025 match between GT and RCB entertained the fans with compelling action between bat and ball. They conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We were targeting around 190, but early wickets dented our progress"- RCB captain Rajat Patidar after loss vs GT in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers skipper Rajat Patidar reflected on the loss, saying:

"Not 200, we were targeting around 190, but early wickets dented our progress. The intent was good, but we should've picked up a couple of wickets, which would’ve made the difference in the end. Slightly better from the way our bowlers bowled; they did well, but they had to work hard initially and dragged the game till the 18th over, which is commendable."

Patidar continued:

"After losing three wickets, the way Jitesh and Liam batted was amazing to see. We are confident in our batting, the intent is there, but it’s all about execution."

Last year's finalists, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), will lock horns in the next match of IPL 2025 on Thursday (April 3) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

