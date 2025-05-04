RCB fans in wedding hall cheer in joy after team's win vs CSK in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

There was a great buzz among the masses for the recently concluded IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB secured a thrilling two-run victory in the Southern Derby at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3.

Ad

A video surfaced online, showing that the match was being played on a projector amid a wedding ceremony. After the left-arm pacer Yash Dayal successfully defended four runs off the final ball, the bride and groom, along with other guests, were seen celebrating RCB's victory with whistles and cheers.

Here's a clip of the incident:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

CSK finished at 211/5 after 20 overs while chasing a 214-run target. Romario Shepherd was adjudged the Player of the Match. His explosive 53*-run knock in 14 balls gave the home team some much-needed impetus in the death overs.

Openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell also notched up fine half-centuries for Bengaluru, scoring 62 (33 balls) and 55 (33 balls), respectively. Chennai looked to be cruising at one stage, courtesy of 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre.

While Mhatre ended up with 94 runs off 48 balls, Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 77 runs in 45 balls.

Ad

"Just a bit of a party maybe but not much" - RCB skipper Rajat Patidar on his team's nail-biting win over CSK

Speaking in the post-match presentation, RCB captain Rajat Patidar lauded bowlers for showing great composure in the high-pressure finish. He praised Yash Dayal for his impressive death bowling performance.

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Dayal erred by dishing out a waist-high no-ball in the final over which was dispatched for a six by Shivam Dube. However, he redeemed himself by ultimately taking his team home.

Patidar concluded by saying that the side would celebrate the crucial win with a small party. He said:

"The pulse rate is good now. It was a tight game but credit goes to the batters. The way the bowlers showed the courage was great. Yash Dayal is a death specialist so it was a clear cut thought of giving him the ball in the final over. Yeah I had confidence in Suyash also, till now he has bowled good overs for us. That decision was 50-50 at that moment but I backed my bowler.

Ad

"Romario has the power to hit the sixes. I just enjoyed those sixes from the dugout. Lungi is an experienced bowler, he has bowled white ball cricket for national team and I have confidence in him. We are not aiming for qualification it's all about playing well in the last three matches. Just a bit of a party maybe but not much."

The favorable result against CSK took RCB to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. They have eight wins from 11 outings at this juncture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More