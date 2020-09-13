RCB do not have a gun death bowler: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra has opined that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) do not have a reliable death bowler. He made this observation while doing a SWOT analysis of the franchise squad in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out there are some perceptible weaknesses in the RCB squad caused by the mistakes they committed during the mega auction.

"There are some glaring weaknesses in the RCB squad. It is true that when you have not done well in the first big auction, you are always left behind. Because even if you try to pick players in mini auctions or trading windows, you have gaping holes and you don't get the right players to fill them."

The former KKR player first talked about the absence of an established finisher in the RCB batting lineup while acknowledging that the franchise has addressed the problem to a certain extent.

"One of their problems has been their death over batting. If AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli play till the end it is fine, but if not then who? It can be a matter of concern although it is better than earlier because they have Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Chris Morris."

Aakash Chopra observed that Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar are relatively more experienced now and should be able to do a better job in unison with Moeen Ali and Chris Morris.

"Dube and Sundar have played quite a bit for India and have scored runs and done their job, they are far more experienced. They should play Moeen Ali down the order and with the new acquisition Chris Morris, the four of them together can do the job even though they may not be the best in the world."

The 42-year-old reckoned that RCB's death bowling was their other major weakness. He pointed out that neither their foreign pace bowlers in Chris Morris and Dale Steyn nor their Indian contingent of Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are renowned for their bowling at the death.

"The second problem is the death over bowling. Chris Morris is not a gun death bowler, even if you play Dale Steyn, he is also not a gun death bowler. Then who is the gun death bowler - Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj - they do not inspire the confidence that you would perhaps want."

Aakash Chopra on the threats faced by RCB

RCB have tended to make frequent changes in their playing XI

Aakash Chopra opined that one of the threats faced by RCB is their inability to pick the ideal playing XI, with them being very impatient with their selections as well.

"Their threat is that they are not able to play the correct XI. That has been a bit of a concern and they become a little impatient. I would say pick your four overseas and stick with them for a little while. Same is the case with their Indian players."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that their failure to win an IPL title in the past could also haunt RCB, especially if they don't get off to a bright start in the league.

"Because if you keep chopping and changing frequently, then you will get stuck. That has been a threat and also excess baggage from the past. Because you have not done well, the ghosts from the past come and haunt you the moment you fail a few times."

RCB have been known to be a little impatient with their players in the past. Shimron Hetmeyer is one of the prime examples and was dropped after a few failures in IPL 2019, with the franchise even resorting to playing three overseas players on occasions.