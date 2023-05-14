RCB leave out Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood; Trent Boult misses out for RR in the all-important clash

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) left out overseas stars Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood for the crucial encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14. The pair were replaced by all-rounders Michael Bracewell and Wayne Parnell in the playing XI for this must-win game.

During the toss ahead of the crunch game, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis confirmed the changes to the playing XI, saying:

"We will have a bat first. The conditions might favor that, looks like a dry wicket. It is very clear from here on for us, that is not a bad thing sometimes. We need to execute better. 3-4 guys are putting their hand up every game, we need a bit more probably to cash in on some good positions.

"Wins are important, net run rate is not something we can bother about now. I think we crossed that bridge in the last game. Two changes - Parnell coming in for Hazlewood, Bracewell in for Hasaranga."

While the exact reason for the changes was not confirmed, the pair of Hasaranga and Hazlewood endured a tough outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in RCB's crushing defeat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 9.

Hazlewood conceded 32 runs in his three overs, while Hasaranga gave away 53 runs off his four overs despite picking up a couple of wickets.

RCB have lost their last two games against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to drop to seventh on the points table with 10 points in 11 games. They will likely have to win their remaining three games to entertain hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

RR replace Trent Boult with Adam Zampa for crucial encounter against RCB

Trent Boult misses out on the encounter against RCB.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) left-arm pacer Trent Boult was left out of the team's playing XI in the do-or-die encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at home on May 14. The 33-year-old was sensational in RR's emphatic victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game on May 11.

Speaking at the toss, Samson mentioned managing niggles of players as a key factor through the tournament before confirming the news of Boult missing out on the game against RCB.

"Would have batted first as well. The pressure is on, we are treating this as a semi-final. To be honest, we have had just one flat game against Gujarat, the rest of the games we have played competitive games. There are a few niggles that players carry through the tournament, but the support staff have done a good job managing that. One change for today, Zampa comes in for Boult."

Boult missed three games earlier in the season due to a niggle and has picked up 12 matches in nine games, including dismissing Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck in the previous meeting between the sides.

Despite their victory in the previous game, RR are precariously placed with 12 points in as many games and will need to win their final two games to have a chance for playoff qualification.

