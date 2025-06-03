RCB legend arrives in Ahmedabad for IPL 2025 final vs PBKS [Watch]

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers recently arrived in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Narendra Modi Stadium in the capital city of Gujarat will host the game tonight (June 3).

AB de Villiers will be supporting his former franchise, RCB, who will be looking to win its first IPL trophy. The South African represented the franchise for 11 seasons between 2011 and 2021 before retiring without winning the trophy. He was a consistent performer for the team along with Virat Kohli and tried his best to take the team all the way, but could not succeed in the endeavor.

AB accumulated 4491 runs for the Royal Challengers across 144 games at an average of 41.20, including two centuries and 37 fifties.

An X user shared a video on the social media platform to give RCB fans an update about their beloved AB de Villiers' arrival in Ahmedabad. You can watch the video below:

"I think it's a natural thing for him" - AB de Villiers on his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli's passionate and emotional celebrations

AB de Villiers recently revealed that he advised Virat Kohli to try taking emotion out of the game and try to relax for a season. However, it did not work as Kohli did not listen to it due to the natural tendency of playing with a lot of emotion.

The former South African captain said (via India Today):

"We have had this conversation many times before. Why don't you try for a season and just get the emotion out of it, just to sort of relax a bit, ok? And I've told him before, and he said, it's not a bad idea but it seems not to have worked out. He doesn't listen to me. So the thing is, I think it's a natural thing for him. He can't help but show that he cares and that's where it comes from."

"So, at the end of the day, it is one of his strengths. He's come to where he is in his career and in his life because of the person that he is, the fact that he wears his heart on his sleeve. I think I would like to see him as a more calm and composed player out there and I did speak to him about it, and I guess I was wrong," De Villiers added.

Virat Kohli has scored 614 runs across 14 games in IPL 2025 and is fifth in the race for the Orange Cap ahead of the final.

