RCB and MI captains Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have a fun exchange ahead of WPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana had a fun exchange at a promotional shoot ahead of the upcoming Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2025.

The new season will commence on Friday (February 14) with a clash between defending champions RCB and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. MI will be in action on the second day when they square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the same venue.

Ahead of the season opener, WPL's official Instagram handle shared a video to give fans a glimpse of the fun of players off the field before the tournament. In it, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur could be seen sharing a light moment during a shoot meant to hype the rivalry between their teams.

Trending

You can watch the video below:

"I feel Harmanpreet Kaur's team will go all the way this time" - Aakash Chopra picks MI as favorites ahead of WPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently picked Mumbai Indians as favorites to win the trophy in WPL 2025. He pointed out that although MI missed out last year, they might make a strong comeback this time around, given the high-quality players they have in the squad.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra said:

"The #Aakashvani for this season is the Mumbai Indians. I feel Harmanpreet Kaur's team will go all the way this time with their three all-rounders. The last season was not good but they lifted the trophy in the first season. Alternate years, first year, third year, could be Mumbai's year one more time. You expect from this team's quality that they are going to bounce back, and bounce back strongly."

He continued:

"They have Natalie Sciver-Brunt. She is outstanding. After that, they have New Zealand's Amelia Kerr. She is incredible and then the West Indies' Hayley Matthews.

"You will find it very difficult to find better all-rounders than them even on the world stage and this team has all three. So these three all-rounders is basically their strength, along with Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️