RCB players to don green jerseys for home game against RR on April 23 in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players will don green jerseys for their home game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 23 in IPL 2023.

RCB introduced the green jersey as part of their "Go Green" initiative in 2011, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and creating awareness about ecological issues. They have played one match wearing green jerseys every season since then.

RCB's green jersey has been well received by fans over the years and it garnered praise for their innovative approach to using the platform of cricket to raise awareness about environmental issues. The franchise has used the matches where they donned the green jersey as an opportunity to spread messages about conservation, sustainability, and the need to protect the planet.

Sharing details about their green game in IPL 2023, the Bangalore franchise tweeted:

"Green Game will be played on the 23rd of April, against Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Our special green jerseys are made of 100% recycled material and you can now get your hands on them, on the RCB Website and App. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ #IPL2023 #GoGreen"

Royal Challengers Bangalore has played 12 IPL matches in green jerseys so far. They have a poor record in those matches, as they have won only thrice while ending up on the losing side on eight occasions. The Rajasthan Royals beat the green Bangalore team by 19 runs when they last wore the green jersey in IPL 2018.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mohali, 3:30 pm

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

