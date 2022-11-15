RCB retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL Auction

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced their list of retained players ahead of the mini-auction.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and ace batter Virat Kohli lead the list of candidates who will continue to ply their trade for the franchise. Following the updated retention list, RCB will have a total of ₹8.75 crore to spend to bolster their squad.

Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Siddharth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Josh Hazlewood, and Karn Sharma are the rest of the players who have been retained by the franchise.

Glenn Maxwell, who recently suffered a freak leg injury following Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, has found a place in the list of retained players despite his poor form of late.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished second in the Purple Cap race last season, has also been locked in by the management. The newly crowned No.1-ranked T20I bowler is primed to play a crucial role in the upcoming campaign as he will have to bowl at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the IPL returning to a home-and-away format.

Mohammed Siraj, one of the original retained players prior to the 2022 mega-auction, will also continue to play for RCB. He had a dismal campaign last term, claiming only nine wickets, but the management still bestowed their faith in him.

Australian right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood is among the six overseas players retained by the franchise. He was one of the top performers for the side in their third-placed finish last year with 20 wickets in 12 matches.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who recently featured for Team India in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022, will be hopeful of continuing to make an impact as a finisher for the franchise following a stellar season in 2022.

RCB retained players list with price ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Faf du Plessis (₹7 crore), Virat Kohli (₹15 crore), Dinesh Karthik (₹5.5 crore), Mahipal Lomror (₹95 lakh), Finn Allen (₹80 lakh), Rajat Patidar (₹20 lakh), Anuj Rawat (₹3.4 crore), Glenn Maxwell (₹11 crore) , David Willey (₹2 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (₹10.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (₹2.4 crore), Suyash Prabhudessai (₹30 lakh), Harshal Patel (₹10.75 crore), Siddharth Kaul (₹75 lakh), Mohammed Siraj (₹7 crore), Akash Deep (₹20 lakh), Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 crore) and Karn Sharma (₹50 lakh)

Will RCB end their silverware drought at the IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

