"RCB should seriously consider shifting to PSL or BPL, they might win trophy there"- Fans react after RCB's dismal loss vs GT in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise faced the wrath of the fans after suffering their first loss in IPL 2025. Gujarat Titans (GT) beat them convincingly by eight wickets on Wednesday (April 2) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts suffered a top-order collapse on a tricky surface against GT's quality pace attack. Royal Challengers looked in deep trouble at 42/4, but Liam Livingstone (54), Jitesh Sharma (33), and Tim David (32) rescued their side with vital knocks and pushed the total to 169/8. Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler for GT as the pacer delivered a fiery spell against his former franchise, recording figures of 4-0-19-3.

Jos Buttler (73*), Sai Sudharsan (49), and Sherfane Rutherford (30*) performed well for GT in the chase and took their side over the line in 17.5 overs. RCB bowlers endured an off day as the Titans batters dominated proceedings in the second innings.

Fans took note of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team's disappointing defeat in their first home game of the season. They trolled the franchise with their reactions on X. Here are some of the posts:

"RCB should seriously consider shifting to PSL or BPL maybe, just maybe, they might win a trophy there. Even if the entire world is reborn, civilizations rise and fall, and history resets itself, Vintage RCB won’t win IPL," a fan wrote.

"RCB – Lions in March, lost in April, out by May! Trophy dreams postponed… again!" a fan wrote.

"Chinnaswamy is a fortress for opponents," a fan wrote.

"No one defeats RCB like Chinnaswamy does… Unreal how every time, it steps up against us," a fan wrote.

"RCB worked so hard on Bangalore’s greenery today that even Bengaluru Municipal Corporation is jealous. If only IPL trophies grew on trees, they’d have a forest by now!" a fan wrote.

"Chinnaswamy stadium is the biggest weakness of RCB. We literally get no home advantage, just change the home stadium," a fan wrote.

"SIRAJ owning RCB at Chinnaswamy Poetic isn't it Not the 1st time he is helping in Mars to Earth Landing," a fan wrote.

"After losing three wickets, the way Jitesh and Liam batted was amazing to see"- RCB captain Rajat Patidar after losing IPL 2025 match vs GT

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers skipper Rajat Patidar admitted they were targeting 190 in the first innings but fell short due to early wickets in the powerplay. Reviewing his team's performance, Patidar said:

"We were targeting around 190, but early wickets dented our progress. The intent was good, but we should've picked up a couple of wickets, which would’ve made the difference in the end. Slightly better from the way our bowlers bowled."

He continued:

"They did well, but they had to work hard initially and dragged the game till the 18th over, which is commendable. After losing three wickets, the way Jitesh and Liam batted was amazing to see. We are confident in our batting, the intent is there, but it’s all about execution."

RCB will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their fourth IPL 2025 match on Monday (April 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

