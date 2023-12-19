RCB Squad 2024: Complete Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) completed their squad for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The franchise went into the mini-auction with a purse of ₹23.25 crore. They had wrapped up the deal for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green in the off-season, which set them back by ₹17.50 crore before entering the auction. They also roped in Mayank Dagar in exchange for Shahbaz Ahmed in a trade move as well during the off-season.

RCB entered the bidding fray for several players in the first half of the auction, including Pat Cummins. They surprisingly made an insane ₹20.25 crore bid for the Australian skipper before being outbidden by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Forging a new bowling unit was the ultimate priority for the team after having released the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga. After failing to land the likes of Pat Cummins and Gerald Coetzee, the franchise went all out for West Indies seamer Alzarri Joseph, who ended up being their first buy at the auction for ₹11.50 crore.

RCB continued their pace bowling rebuild with the acquisition of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for ₹5 crore. England all-rounder Tom Curran was also acquired for his base price of ₹1.50 crore in the accelerated round.

In the second round of the accelerated stage of the auction, RCB secured the services of Lockie Ferguson for his base price of ₹2 crore. They wrapped up the proceedings with a couple more late buys in the form of Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan for their base price of ₹20 lakh.

RCB complete squad after IPL 2024 Auction

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.50 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Swapnil Singh (₹20 Lakhs), Saurav Chauhan (₹20 lakh).

