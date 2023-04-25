RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli fined INR 24 lakh for slow over-rate against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stand-in captain Virat Kohli has been slapped with an INR 24 Lakh fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2023 game against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. It was the franchise's second such offence of the season.

Because it was their second offence, each member of the playing XI, including the impact substitute, must pay six lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

Kohli was previously fined ten percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the IPL 2023 game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK won the encounter on April 17 by eight runs.

The right-handed batter admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. In case of Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision remains final and binding.

RCB outsmart the Rajasthan Royals for their fourth victory of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite the off-field troubles, RCB continued their winning run as they outplayed RR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to register their fourth win of the season. After losing the toss, the hosts endured a horror start, losing Kohli on the first ball of the innings, trapped in front by Trent Boult.

Boult returned to dismiss Shahbaz Ahmed in his second over, putting the opposition further in the hole. However, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis launched the perfect counterattack, putting on 127 for the third wicket. Maxwell was the top-scorer with 77 runs off 44 balls, while du Plessis hammered 62 to set up a stiff 190 to chase for the Royals.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

THAT delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler

Fielding brilliance in crunch situations 🏻



Bowling heroes from Bengaluru sum up 🏻 🏻 - By



Full Interview #TATAIPL | #RCBvRR

bit.ly/40E603D A successful last overTHAT delivery to dismiss Jos ButtlerFielding brilliance in crunch situationsBowling heroes from Bengaluru sum up @RCBTweets ' special day at Home🏻 - By @RajalArora Full Interview A successful last over ✅THAT delivery to dismiss Jos Buttler 💥Fielding brilliance in crunch situations 💪🏻Bowling heroes from Bengaluru sum up @RCBTweets' special day at Home 👌🏻👌🏻 - By @RajalArora Full Interview 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #RCBvRR bit.ly/40E603D https://t.co/qnJUCTg3P7

In reply, the Royals also had a scratchy start, losing Jos Buttler for a duck in the first over. Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal revived their innings with a 98-run stand. But the Royal Challengers Bangalore kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and eventually won the contest by seven runs.

Poll : 0 votes