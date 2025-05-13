RCB star drops major hint on India return for IPL 2025 resumption [In Picture]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has dropped a major hint on his potential return to India ahead of the resumption of the IPL 2025 season. The 18th season of the T20 league was suspended earlier for a week but is now set to resume on May 17.

The revised schedule for the remaining matches has been released as well. But there is still a question mark over the availability of overseas stars. Several foreign players had returned to their respective countries following the suspension, and the franchises are now hoping they return with the league set to resume.

RCB pacer Lungi Ngidi recently put a story on his Instagram handle, indicating a possible return to India for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. He put up a picture from the airport with his passport and ticket.

"Off we go," he captioned his story with a fire and joining hands emoji.

Below is a screenshot of Lungi Ngidi's story:

Screenshot of Lungi Ngidi's Instagram story - Source: Lungi Ngidi/IG

Notably, Lungi Ngidi has also been named in South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia, which begins on June 11. The IPL 2025 final is set to be played on June 3 as per the revised schedule.

RCB to play KKR on May 17 as IPL 2025 set to resume

RCB will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17, when IPL 2025 resumes after a short suspension.

The Bengaluru-based franchise have had a solid campaign so far, having won eight out of their 11 matches with 16 points. They are second on the table at the moment, and a win against KKR will ensure their qualification for the playoffs.

Lungi Ngidi played a vital role in their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), filling in for Josh Hazlewood, who missed the game due to injury. The South African pacer returned with figures of 3/30 from four overs as RCB defended 213 runs to win the game by two runs.

Should Josh Hazlewood not return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, Ngidi will have a massive role to play as the team's chief overseas pacer.

