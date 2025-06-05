RCB star granted paternity leave for ENG vs WI 2025 T20I series after successful IPL 2025 campaign

England and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has been granted paternity leave by the ECB ahead of the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies. Salt's decision to sit out of the three-game T20I rubber comes after starring in RCB's title-winning IPL 2025 campaign.
Notably, the right-handed batter had briefly returned home from the IPL for the birth of his child before the final but came back in time to play the big match. Although the Englishman managed only 16 runs off nine deliveries in the final against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, he finished the tournament with 403 runs in 13 matches alongside a strike rate of 175.98.
With the T20I series beginning on June 6, against the West Indies, the England Cricket Board (ECB) opted to grant the keeper-batter a paternity leave. Although Jamie Smith has replaced Salt in the squad, he is unlikely to play the opening game in Chester-le-Street. Hence, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell or Tom Banton have emerged as contenders.
England stormed to a 3-0 whitewash in ODIs against the Caribbean side as Harry Brook gave his full-time captaincy stint a thunderous start.
Phil Salt had won a title with the Kolkata Knight Riders before doing it with RCB
Salt, notably, was also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) that won their third IPL title last year. Although he left their camp ahead of the playoffs, the Englishman had struck 435 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 182 and forged a formidable opening partnership with Sunil Narine. However, the Knight Riders surprisingly released him ahead of last year's mega auction.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers' title victory was a historic moment for the franchise, having played three finals previously and losing all of them. They managed to cross the line against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday, sneaking in a six-run victory.
Virat Kohli's emotions were palpable, given he has been part of RCB in 2008 and his quest to win the IPL trophy finally came true.
