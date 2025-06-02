RCB star hilariously refuses offer to smear Virat Kohli's face with cake amid birthday celebrations [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma hilariously turned down the offer to smear cake on Virat Kohli's face during Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik's birthday celebrations. Royal Challengers uploaded a video of the celebrations, where all-rounder Liam Livingstone could be seen pointing out that Jitesh should try it out on Kohli.

Both Patidar and Karthik celebrate their birthdays on June 1, and their faces were smeared with cake during the party. Jitesh was among those who partook in the same. However, the explosive keeper-batter refused outright when Livingstone insisted that he should do the same to Kohli.

Jitesh, who joined the Royal Challengers after spending three seasons with the Punjab Kings (PBKS), played a sensational knock of 85 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in RCB's last league match to give the side a top-two finish. The 31-year-old's keeping skills were also top-notch during RCB's eight-wicket victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1.

RCB reach their fourth IPL final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credits: Getty)

This is the fourth occasion where RCB have reached an IPL final. The Bengaluru-based franchise lost their previous three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have made it to their second-ever final in the IPL. They had lost the summit clash to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014.

Although Punjab Kings lost to the Royal Challengers in Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer and Co. grabbed their second chance by the scruff of the neck, defeating the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to make it to the final.

