The latest Indian Premier League (IPL) valuation study by Global Investment Bank Houlihan Lokey has revealed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the most valuable team in the league. The Bengaluru-based side ended a 17-year title drought with a victorious campaign this year.

The report claimed that RCB trumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to reach the top position. Their value jumped from $227 million to $269 million. Chennai, on the other hand, dropped to the third spot with a value of $235 million.

They were placed No. 1 in 2024 with a brand valuation of $231 million. Mumbai Indians (MI) occupy the second spot, with their brand value estimated to be $242 million.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), the runners-up of IPL 2025, were the top gainers with a 39.6% jump. Their brand value rose to $141 million from $101 million.

The IPL's standalone brand value increased by 13.8% and currently stands at $3.9 billion.

Here's the complete list as per Houlihan Lokey's study:

1 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - $269 million

2 - Mumbai Indians - $242 million

3 - Chennai Super Kings - $235 million

4 - Kolkata Knight Riders - $227 million

5 - SunRisers Hyderabad - $154 million

6 - Delhi Capitals - $152 million

7 - Rajasthan Royals - $146 million

8 - Gujarat Titans - $142 million

9 - Punjab Kings - $141 million

10 - Lucknow Super Kings - $122 million

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final set a new viewership record with 31.7 billion minutes of watch time

RCB and PBKS locked horns in the final of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. The Bengaluru-based side secured a thrilling six-run victory in the summit clash.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India), it was the most-watched IPL final in the league's history. The encounter garnered 31.7 billion minutes of watch time across television and Over-the-Top (OTT) platform.

Star Sports was the official television broadcaster for the season. The channel raked in 169 million viewers, with a watch-time of 15 billion minutes. On JioHotstar, an OTT platform, the final amassed 892 million video views and a watch-time of 16.74 billion minutes.

