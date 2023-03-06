"RCB team hi panoti hai"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB suffers humiliating defeat against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in the fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday, March 6. It was the second loss on the trot for the Bangalore side.

RCB batted first in the contest after winning the toss and struggled their way to 155 before being bundled out in 18.4 overs. Captain Smriti Mandhana (23) and Sophie Devine gave them a decent start by taking them to 39 in 4.1 overs.

MI spinner Saika Ishaque took two wickets in the fifth over to open the floodgates. The Royal Challengers' batting unit collapsed like a pack of cards from there on. Richa Ghosh (28) and the lower-order batters chipped in with valuable cameos to help their side reach a respectable total. Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets, while Saika Ishaque and Amelia Kerr took two wickets apiece for MI.

In reply, Hayley Matthews (77* off 38 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (55* off 29 balls) played magnificent knocks as the Mumbai Indians made light work of the target by bulldozing through to 159/1 in just 14.2 overs. Hayley Matthews deservingly won the player of the match award for her all-round show.

RCB bowlers were left clueless and did not look threatening throughout the second innings, and fielders were also sloppy, except for Ellyse Perry, who dived around in the outfield and saved some runs for her side. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana reflected on their disappointing start to the WPL during the post-match presentations and said:

"We would have loved to put on a better score on this sort of wicket. We were below par and accept that, work on things, and come back harder. I think 2-3 batters got 20s-30s but we couldn't make it count and couldn't put up a big score for the team."

"We'll try and address that and take the game deeper. We have a good bowling side with enough options. We were below par, so nothing for the bowlers today. As batters, we have to put up better totals on the board."

Fans react after MI's thumping victory against RCB in WPL 2023

Fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between RCB and MI on Monday night in the WPL. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Poll : 0 votes