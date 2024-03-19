RCB unveil their new jersey ahead of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 season in a grand unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, March 19.

All the prominent RCB players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell were in attendance at the event. The franchise also altered their name, replacing Bangalore with Bengaluru, adding more nativity.

RCB have made a significant change to their jersey as they parted ways with black and added blue in combination with red color for the coming season. The Royal Challengers franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of the jersey by sharing a post on their official Instagram handle.

You can watch it in the posts below:

RCB women's team, who won the WPL 2024 on Sunday, were also present at the Unbox event. Renowned international DJ and music producer Alan Walker and a couple of other artists performed to entertain thousands of fans at the stadium.

RCB will square off against CSK in the curtain raiser of IPL 2024 on March 22

RCB will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of IPL 2024 this Friday (March 22) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The Royal Challengers players will leave Bengaluru tonight and travel to Chennai to commence preparations for this season's opening match.

Here is the schedule for the first five matches of RCB in IPL 2024 (all times in IST):

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata KnightM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 2: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 6: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, 7:30 PM

