RCB vs CSK (3/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sent into bat, RCB posted 213-5 on the board and then held CSK to 211-5 in a thrilling finish. Following the triumph, Bengaluru moved back to the top of the points table. With 16 points, they are more or less assured of a place in the playoffs.

Ad

In yet another nail-biting encounter between Bengaluru and Chennai, Romario Shepherd's (53* off 14) stunning knock made a big difference. With the ball, Yash Dayal yet again bowled the last over and came up trumps as Chennai could not score the 15 runs needed for a morale-boosting victory.

Sent into bat, RCB got off to a terrific start as Jacob Bethell (55 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62 off 33) added 97 in 9.5 overs. The batting side, however, lost their way after the exits of their openers. CSK reduced Bengaluru to 157-5 in the 18th over.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shepherd then clobbered Khaleed Ahmed for four sixes and two fours in the penultimate over that went for 33. The West Indies big-hitter also thumped Matheesha Pathirana for two fours and two sixes in the last over to race to a 14-ball half-century, the joint-second fastest in the history of the IPL.

Mhatre, Jadeja's heroics in vain as RCB hold their nerves

Chasing 214, CSK got off to an impressive start as Ayush Mhatre (94 off 48) and Shaik Rasheed (14 off 11) added 51 in 4.3 overs. After Rasheed's exit, Sam Curran (5) also fell cheaply, miscuing a pull off Lungi Ngidi.

Ad

Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja (77* off 45) featured in a sensational third-wicket stand of 114 to keep the batting side in the game. Mhatre struck nine fours and five sixes before being caught in the deep off Ngidi. Controversy followed next ball as Nitin Menon gave a horrible lbw decision against Dewald Brevis (0). The batter was then not allowed to review as the timer had run out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jadeja kept hopes alive for CSK and MS Dhoni (12 off 8) also struck a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the penultimate over. In the last over, Dayal trapped Dhoni lbw, but then conceded a six off a waist-high no ball to Shivam Dube. With six needed off three, though, he showed great composure to again led RCB to victory.

RCB vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kohli and Bethell scored impressive half-centuries for Bengaluru. Shepherd came in and played a sensational knock at the end. With the ball, Ngidi starred with 3-30.

Ad

For Chennai, Pathirana claimed 3-36. In the chase, Mhatre and Jadeja scored valiant half-centuries.

Shepherd was named Player of the Match for his spectacular 53* off 14 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More