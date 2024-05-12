RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Game 62 of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. The second match of a double-header will hold a lot of significance with the tussle for playoff slots getting a lot more intense.

RCB are seventh in the points table, with 10 points from 12 matches. They need to win their remaining two matches and hope for other results to go their way. After losing six straight matches, Bengaluru have been on a roll, winning their last four matches. In their previous game, they hammered Punjab Kings by 60 runs.

DC, meanwhile, are fifth in the points table, with 12 points from 12 matches. They need to beat RCB to better their chances of finishing in the top-four after the league stage.

Delhi beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs in their previous match. However, they won't have the services of skipper Rishabh Pant for Sunday's game, as he has been handed a one-match suspension for slow over rate.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's RCB vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Axar Patel said:

“The Bengaluru pitch is always good for chasing. We want to restrict them (RCB)."

Expand Tweet

For DC, Kumar Kushagra comes in for Pant, while Rasikh Dhar is also in. RCB are going in with the same team.

RCB vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Bengaluru subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshank Vijaykyumar, Himanshu Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi subs: David Warner, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Pravin Dubey

Today's RCB vs DC pitch report

The conditions are a bit overcast in Bengaluru, as there has been rain around. The match is being played on pitch number eight.

Matthew Hayden pointed out that around the good length area, the pitch is dry and extremely hard. The quicks came into play last game, he added. The venue has become unpredictable. The average score is 180-190, Hayden concluded.

Today's RCB vs DC match players list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Alzarri Joseph, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Expand Tweet

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

RCB vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nand Kishore, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Vineet Kulkarni

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback