RCB vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 47 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sent into bat, RCB posted 187-9. In their chase, DC were all out for 140 in 19.1 overs. Bengaluru's triumph was their fifth consecutive win in the tournament and pushed them to fifth in the points table.

Chasing a target of 188, Delhi Capitals lost David Warner (1) in the first over as he slog-swept Swapnil Singh to wide long-on. Abishek Porel (2) top-edged a short ball off Yash Dayal to cover.

In the same over, RCB had a massive stroke of luck. Shai Hope hit a straight drive, but Dayal got a hand to it in the follow-through. The ball hit the stumps with Jake Fraser-McGurk (21 off 8) out of his crease.

Delhi Capitals were four down for 30 when Mohammed Siraj trapped Kumar Kushagra (2) lbw with a peach. Hope (29 off 23) offered brief resistance before a brilliant catch by Karn Sharma, who came running in from deep midwicket, ended his stay at the crease. Tristan Stubbs (3) was then run out by a superb direct hit from Cameron Green.

Stand-in skipper Axar Patel (57 off 39) kept the fight alive for Delhi Capitals. He struck five fours and three sixes before miscuing a bit hit from Dayal towards cover-point. His dismissal, though, ended DC's faint hopes of victory.

Patidar's brilliance lifts RCB to 187-9

Batting first, the home team lost skipper Faf du Plessis for 6 as he miscued a wide delivery from Mukesh Kumar to deep backward point. Virat Kohli (27 off 13) looked dangerous during his stay at the crease but nicked a length ball from Ishant Sharma that swung away.

Rajat Patidar excelled once again, smashing three fours and three sixes in his 52 off 32. He hammered Mukesh for three boundaries in the fifth over. Patidar and Will Jacks (41 off 29) added 88 for the third wicket to lift RCB.

The fine stand came to an end when Patidar perished to Rasikh Salam, looking for another big hit. Jacks was the next to go, caught at cover off Kuldeep Yadav. Green contributed a crucial 32* off 24 even as wickets kept falling from the other end.

While DC were good with the ball, they had a forgettable day in the field, dropping as many as four catches in the space of two overs.

Patidar scored yet another rollicking fifty for RCB. Jacks contributed 41, while Green (32* off 24 & 1-19) came up with a good all-round show. Dayal picked up three wickets and Ferguson two.

Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam claimed two scalps each for DC. With the bat, Axar was the lone warrior with a half-century. Green, though, was named the Player of the Match for his impressive all-round effort.

