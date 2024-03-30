RCB vs KKR: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sent into bat, Bengaluru put up 182-6, which Kolkata chased down with ease in 16.5 overs.

KKR got off to a brilliant start to their chase, with Sunil Narine (47 off 22) and Phil Salt (30 off 20) adding 86 in only 6.3 overs. Salt set the tone by hammering Mohammed Siraj for two fours and a six in the first over. Narine clubbed Alzarri Joseph for two maximums in the third over.

The KKR left-hander went after Yash Dayal in the last over of the powerplay, clubbing him for a four and two sixes off consecutive deliveries. Narine's blazing knock ended when he was smartly yorked by Mayank Dagar. Salt then fell to Vijaykumar Vyshak, hitting a pull straight to deep square leg.

Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30) and captain Shreyas Iyer (39* off 24), though, put Kolkata on the path to victory, adding 75 for the third wicket.

Venkatesh took on Joseph in the 11th over and slammed him for two sixes and as many fours. He perished immediately after his half-century, caught in the deep off Dayal. Shreyas, though, brought up Kolkata's victory in style, whipping Dagar for a maximum over square leg.

Virat Kohli's 83* guides RCB to decent score

Sent into bat by KKR, RCB put up a competitive 182-6. Virat Kohli once again starred with the bat, clubbing 83* off 59, while Dinesh Karthik (20* off 8) chipped in with another crucial cameo at the end.

Earlier, Harshit Rana had sent back Faf du Plessis (8) in the second over of the game. After the RCB captain scooped the KKR pacer for six, the bowler had his revenge the very next ball. Harshit bowled an off-cutter, and Du Plessis completely miscued his scoop this time.

Kohli and Cameron Green added 65 for the second wicket. Green took on Sunil Narine in the last over of the poweplay, smacking him for two fours and a six. In Narine's next over, Kohli hammered a maximum over deep midwicket.

The fine stand ended when Andre Russell knocked over Green (33 off 21) immediately after he had been struck for a six.

Glenn Maxwell was dropped twice in his 28 off 19, while Rajat Patidar (3) and Anuj Rawat (3) fell cheaply.

It was once again up to Kohli and Karthik to lift RCB. Amid the fall of wickets, Kohli kept finding crucial boundaries. Karthik smacked Russell for two maximums in the 19th over. Kohli and Karthik combined to slam Mitchell Starc (0-47) for one six each in the last over.

RCB vs KKR: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Harshit and Russell starred for Kolkata with the ball, picking up two wickets apiece. In the chase, Narine and Venkatesh played crucial knocks.

For Bengaluru, Kohli once again starred, with an unbeaten 83, while Karthik played another good cameo. Narine, though, was named the Player of the Match for his blazing knock that set up Kolkata's win.